Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel – Kursk 1943 (Third Edition)
Subject: CoH: 3rd Edition -- A classic improved
D Bryant
As a long-time enthusiast of the Conflict of Heroes series (https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/558892/coh-storms-steel-rev... , https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1613901/coh-guadalancal-spi...), I followed with great interest the development of the 3rd edition rules.
Now that I own the 3rd editions of both SoS and AtB, I have seen the improvements that those rules have brought to the series, along with the upgrades to what was already an outstanding graphical presentation.
My comments here will focus on the impact of the 3rd edition rules. In short, they infuse the game with new levels of suspense and broaden the scope of the battlefield.
The new rules achieve this in large part by the introduction of the "stress" mechanism, described extensively elsewhere on these boards. In practice, I found this mechanic to add depth to game play, specifically in the aspect of "spreading the action" across the battlefield, rather than have it focused on specific areas at one time.
What I mean by that is that the new mechanic seamlessly shifts the feel of the game from that presented by the previous edition rules. With the traditional "7 AP" system, game play action tended to be focused on one area of the game board at a time, as players focused on their "active" unit until it had used its 7 AP allotment. Yes, the ability to utilize units on other parts of the board was available to players; however, in my experience, most games tended to have this "narrow focus" dynamic at work more often than not.
That dynamic was not a "bad" thing; rather, it was an aspect of the game that (I believe) players rationalized by reminding themselves that the entire battle was happening "simultaneously" and that while focused on a unit in order to use its 7 AP's, the player subconsciously "knew" that future activations on other parts of the board were happening in "real time" and concurrent with those of the currently activated unit.
The new "stress" mechanic changes all of that -- and for the better. Now, game play truly is "simultaneous", with every area of the game board deserving of constant consideration by the player. When playing with the 3rd edition rules, I quite literally immediately sensed the significantly wider array of rich decisions open to me. No more was I to "work on this side of the board, then direct some attention over to this other side". Rather, I found the board became even more alive than in prior editions of the game.
Another benefit of the new mechanic is that (in a very clean manner) it effectively does away with rules for "Opportunity Fire". This is possible because the new system allows for the possibility of such an action -- indeed, allows for the possibility of many tactical actions -- because it boils down individual unit actions to a simple -- and yet realistic -- dichotomy: a unit acts, and then finds if its action exhausted its reserves of stamina, focus, and cohesion for the next moment or two. Straightforward -- and brilliant.
Combined with the way in which game scoring has been revamped (ties are no longer possible), the new stress mechanic elevates the CoH series to new levels of immersion, tactical richness, and suspense. Hats off to Academy for being willing to continue their refinement and improvement of an already popular game system. The results of their efforts have been significant and beneficial to the CoH gaming experience.
- I beg to differ!
Robertthegamer wrote:I beg to differ!.... go on.
Thanks for your kind words D Bryant!
Much of this shift is due to input from our friends at the Wargaming Division of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.
Upcoming solo campaign releases will delve ever deeper into a commander's planning process and critical situational awareness analysis. All while streamlining the system more and more as boardgame mechanics improve with time.
Uwe
uweeickert wrote:Thanks for your kind words D Bryant!Since my Marines helped build the fatigue mechanic, I really need to get over my dislike of it, I guess. But I think it really forces you to game the firing of a line of armor, tho. I started to not use supporting fire, and fire each tank individually in a game. My opponent continued to use support. Needless to say, he fatigued out faster than I and he suffered more losses since I almost always had tanks firing longer than he. He never changed his tactic nor I and I got a significant VP lead that he ultimately could not overcome. It was the scenario with the tank ditch across the middle, I was German. Frankly, I don’t think this gaming tactic is realistic, but would be interested in finding out if I’m wrong.
I did really enjoy the game, tho.
