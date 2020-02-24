Recommend
Subject: The Art of War in Vietnam - Part 2
- James DUnited States
Indianapolis
Indiana
-
“In antiquity those that excelled in warfare first made themselves unconquerable in order to await the moment when the enemy could be conquered.
Being unconquerable lies with yourself; being conquerable lies with the enemy.
Thus it is said a strategy for conquering the enemy can be known but yet not possible to implement.” – Sun Tzu
As I stated in part 1, my primary objective in this game was to attack the population. The pacification battle, or struggle for the “Hearts and Minds” as the Americans called it, would be the key to victory on both sides. Curt’s “Dove” strategy is only sustainable if he is able to raise the loyal population to the bonus levels. The reasons for this have been explained earlier and I will not detail them again.
Early in the game, neither the US invaders, nor their ARVN puppets have the strength to confront an intact NVA division in the field supplied with adequate replacements. Consequently, I deployed the 1st NVA division within Quang Tri. I occupied the villages of Khe Sanh and Con Thien. Curt decided to concede Quang Tri and ignored this division for most of the game until my first offensive.
By the end of 1966, the entire VC force pool had been recruited except for two divisions. These would be held in reserve until my first offensive. Curt’s decision not to interdict my supplies by withdrawing his starting Naval Point and no strategic bombing allowed a free flow of supplies to the Viet-Cong. Consequently, I was able to bank as much as 337 supply points by the end of 1968.
I would launch my first offensive in the Fall of 1967. I would get 74 attacks in. In compliance with my strategy to maintain the Viet-Cong in the field it was no suicide offensive. All 3 VC divisions on board were still intact, along with 21 combat battalions and 11 political sections. I did take enormous losses though. Forty-four combat battalions, 4 independent VC regiments and the NVA 1st Division which had been on board since the beginning of the game would be destroyed along with the independent artillery battery I bought to support it.
Fall 1967, the NLF's first offensive
I would not push the population too much in my favor, but I do believe I succeeded in keeping them from turning more to the FWA. The force retained at the end of this offensive enabled me to maintain a threat to which the Americans must respond to.
“One who excels at moving the enemy deploys in a configuration to which the enemy must respond. He offers something that the enemy must seize. With profit he moves them. With the foundation he awaits them.
Thus one who excels at warfare seeks victory through the strategic configuration of power, not from the reliance on men.” – Sun Tzu
There would be one season of rest, then I launched my second offensive in the spring of 1968. Second verse, same as the first. I scored 72 attacks. My losses were higher than the first offensive, but the VC threat was still on the field.
1968 Spring Offensive
1969 would be the year of battles. There would be an offensive in four of the next five seasons. My plan would be several moderate blows to drag down US support for the war and hopefully push them out. These blows were moderate because like usual I wanted to preserve the VC army as much as possible. My total attacks would go down, and losses would go up.
“In order to cause the enemy to come of their own volition, extend some apparent profit. In order to prevent the enemy from coming forth, show them potential harm.” – Sun Tzu
VC controlled population would fall to its lowest point of the game at 120 in the spring of 1969, but the quick succession of offensive was having an effect on Curt. He was trying to preserve the US presence as long as possible. To reduce further reduction in US morale he chose to keep his forces in barracks during most of these offensives, leaving the counter-attacking to the FWA and ARVN.
Curt may have felt confident that no VC would dare attack an artillery battery or headquarters due to the bloody firepower they would face. If I could get a chance to kill a headquarters, or artillery battery I have no problems with making such an attack to get that kill for the morale hit it would cause. It would take the destruction of 5 American headquarters and artillery batteries plus both Korean division headquarters for him to realize he must garrison these assets. This also affected his responses to my offensives. Most likely it caused him to hunker down into his shell, leading to less aggressive counter-attacks to my offensives.
Population would start to swing back my way. By the end of 1969 it would rise back up to 132. These offensives were possible only because there was no interdiction of supplies being sent to the Viet-Cong. No doubt the refusal to bomb the north was due to Curt’s plan to keep the US in country as long as possible. It did work, but as you will see in future reports it was a close finish.
Map status in Spring of 1970
NLF VITAL STATISTICS
End of 1965
NLF Morale: 38
NLF Commitment: 38
VC Population: 140
VC Draft Level: 96
VC Supply Pool: 31
End of 1966
NLF Morale: 116
NLF Commitment: 109
VC Population: 136
VC Draft Level: 203
VC Supply Pool: 131
End of 1967
NLF Morale: 214
NLF Commitment: 207
VC Population: 132
VC Draft Level: 339
VC Supply Pool: 117
End of 1968
NLF Morale: 348
NLF Commitment: 342
VC Population: 121
VC Draft Level: 471
VC Supply Pool: 337
End of 1969
NLF Morale: 448
NLF Commitment: 444
VC Population: 132
VC Draft Level: 692
VC Supply Pool: 165
Curt Chambers(Raindem)
Arizona
Arizona
Allied perspective ...
Jim calls my strategy a “Dove” strategy (from the AAR “Doves in Charge”). While it may have started out that way, and while I always lean towards a minimalist response to things, the strategy ceased being passive by the time the first NLF Offensive was launched. My committment level hit 250 in Summer 69, and peaked at 300 in Summer 71. While certainly not “Shock ‘n’ Awe”, I wouldn’t call that a timid buildup either.
My rapid mid-game buildup was caused more by the ARVN than enemy activity. After a rocky start (4 coup’s and 1 instability during the first 2 years), the ARVN leadership achieved relative stability. That would change during the end-game while you’ll see in part 3. But while the government was doing its job, the military was not. ARVN effectiveness was horrible. Season after season of DR6 effectiveness rolls resulted in the ARVN relaxing in their barracks and refusing to come out and fight. My experience with the ARVN during this game is consistent with every other game I’ve played… it’s always a case of one step forward, two steps back. But more on that later.
So the U.S. had to carry the brunt of the fighting during the mid-game. I believe that is why I lost so many U.S. units to NLF ambushes. Units became scattered after running battles vs. enemy forces and I never appreciated the danger such deployment posed. In retrospect, I don’t know if my casualties will cause me to conduct myself differently in the next game. Sure, there were a couple instances where I needlessly left a unit isolated in the boonies near the border. But there were also a couple instances that a VC division popped up out of nowhere and KIA’d a lone HQ with a lucky combat DR6 roll. Even if I knew the division was there, I'd accept the 1 out of 6 chance. In my opinion, those situations are going to happen when heavily engaged with the VC. All the U.S. player can hope for is an NLF opponent who doesn’t recognize and take advantage of such opportunities. I was not that lucky.
My tactics during NLF Offensives varied from season to season, depending on what was going on. Normally, if the VC is running a “light” Offensive I wouldn’t bother with free fire or defensive reserves. I’d just let them wear themselves out and mop up with U.S. S&D operations. But my priority was to keep attacks low (to minimize U.S. morale loss), so during most of the Offensives I made liberal use of free fire and defensive reserves (which, with the ineffective ARVN locked into defensive positions, meant that I didn’t have a lot for counterattacks). And if the pressure became too great I simply abandoned the capital. I was aware of Jim’s overall strategy of wanting to keep constant pressure on the population, but at the time I didn’t appreciate the real danger.
Which brings me to my final point. One of the fascinating attributes of this game is how two opposing players can look at the same on-map situation, and arrive at completely different conclusions about what the state of affairs is, and what needs to be done. SVN population peaked at 240 in Spring 69. I knew that was low compared to most games, but I never saw the threat of the NLF achieving a population victory. I assumed that Jim’s focus on the population was simply to deny ARVN replacements during the end-game when the NVA is driving on Saigon. Jim saw it differently. As it turned out, his assessment was closer to the truth than mine. In a strange way, Jim’s stragtegy dovetailed perfectly with mine. He was forced to keep attacks low, which made it easier to prolong U.S. involvement. As you’ll see in the final report, we both got what we wanted. The population struggle continued to the end of the game, as did U.S. presence (well, almost).
