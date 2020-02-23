Recommend
1 Posts
Gettysburg» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First Solo Play - I Really Like This Game!
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Scott Savory(Smitch59)
-
I decided to try a conservative Union strategy on turn 1. While Heth's attack on Buford resulted in a stalemate, Reynolds and Howard occupied the Cemetery Hill position. I decided not to risk XI Corps in the open fields north of town.
On turn 2 Slocum takes position on the Union right while Sickles extends the Union left westward to Seminary Ridge. Sickles' flank is "in the air" so Lee sets up a 3-division attack led by Early. I really screwed up here, because when Early marched south through town to attack, I could have and should have surrounded Sickles by moving Early to hex 1608. But my mistake left Sickles with a retreat route. Sure enough, the combat ended with Sickles retreating to Cemetery Ridge.
July 2 saw Lee shift to the right, similar to history. No significant fighting took place during the morning, but in the afternoon Lee managed to hit Hancock's II Corps with four divisions. After a couple of hard-fought combats Hancock received a "blown" result. After two days of fighting no units had yet been permanently eliminated. I'd been rolling a high percentage of "standoff" results, and even during artillery duels I rolled a number of ties. So July 3 would have to be the day of decision.
On the morning of July 3, Lee sent Stuart's arriving cavalry division all the way from its entry hex on a ride to the extreme Confederate right, where it helped surround and eliminate Sykes' V Corps. Finally, the Confederates had earned a VP and were now leading 1-0.
On the final turn, the Union had no choice but to try a desperation attack. Sickles attacked Heth in open ground, and actually managed to eliminate Heth. So the Union had tied the score 1-1. This forced Lee to attempt one last gamble. Hood's division attacked Slocum but was eliminated during the attempt. At this point the Confederates had exhausted their reserve artillery ammunition so Lee called off any further futile attacks. Final score 2-1 Union victory.
Total losses:
It was a very close game and wasn't decided until the final turn. I like the simplicity of the game system, in that despite its simplicity it provides many decisions and options to explore. I'm looking forward to teaching my gaming buddies to play.
- [+] Dice rolls