Mikey Reb and Jacko Yank squared off again in the noble fight to preserve the Union in North-Central America. The rebels were straight off several days of force-marching with little sleep, but slightly outnumbered their Union foes. There would be blood....
Chapter 1: Once upon a Time in the West...
The well-rested Union commanders sprung into action as soon as the scouts indicated rebel Indian movements in the area of Leetown. Bussey's Independant Brigade (IB) cavalry laid an ambush at the head of the only trail through the forest west of Leetown - shattering the lead formation of Texas horsemen which emerged from the treeline into open ground. First blood was split. The rebel's other Texas riders and Indian allies took the hint and dismounted from their horses to move forward as foot sloggers. Slowly the Union reinforcements arrived to defend the ground of Leetown and Ruddick's farm while powerful confederate Mcllough's powerful rebel infantry advanced relentlessly. The stream north of the farm was the scene of heavy fighting. Some more Texas horsemen attempted to ride through the breach in the middle of the Union line by way of Ford's road, but the IB again showed it's valour when Bowen's small cavalry detachment blocked their path; inflicted causalities and again forced the horsemen to dismount. The rebel dismounted cavalry soon strayed too far from their horses and were required to return to them; remount; and ride closer to Leetown; and dismount again to fight - a process that wasted several precious hours. The rebel Indians and some cavlarymen were instructed to ride around the vast forest to search for a way to flank the loyal troops. This obliged Bussey to redeploy to counter the threat with several sharp exchanges taking place until Poten's reinforcements arrived to scatter the Indians and squelch that rebel plan. The remaining dismounted rebel cavalry and battered infantry made push forward to capture Leetown but ran straight into waiting Union artillery. Elements of the Union 1st and 4th formations then combined to recapture the small hamlet once and for all inflicting heavy losses on the exhausted rebs.
Chapter 2: Meanwhile, once upon a Time in the East...
Further east, Union sentries also spotted lead elements of Missourians coming down Telegraph road near Elkhorn Tavern. Just in time to establish a fragile perimeter in the woods in front of the well known watering hole. It would soon become infamous for it's horror. A small continent of the 24th IB ensconced themselves up top the escarpment on Pea Ridge on the rebel flank. They would eventually be overrun, but their noble sacrifice created a delaying diversion from the advance on the Tavern in time for the Union artillery to be be placed in the woods at the Tavern's edge. The Rebels fought ferociously and managed to encircle elements of the Union 4th Division, turning the left flank. But here, the fatigue of the rebels showed itself as the remarkable morale of the 4th enabled it to survive repeated waves of attacks and - with help from the reinforcing 3rd division - threw back the flanking forces by devastating rifle fire thereby freeing the surrounded unit. Nevertheless, the rebels let out a mighty howl when they forced Billy Yank out of the Tavern's clearing running to occupy the establishment. However, this victory was short-lived as they yet again (as at Leetown) had charged into the hungry maw of Union cannon. Possession of the Tavern changed several times (with artillery pummelling both sides in that awful clearing) in bloody combat of incredible savagery shattering entire formations of the Blue and the Grey. When the smoke of the cannons was finally blown away, the gravely weakened Union formations held the ground. Just barely - but the rebels had been shattered.
The Union in the West had been preserved...
Overall, I had some good initial luck on the early chit draws in moving into defensible positions and scoring a few quick hits that saved the Union ground and forced the Rebs to waste precious time. Still - as the AAR shows - it was a near run thing...with much tension and fun during the play. Only about 75-80% through did the Union turn the tide partly due to the Rebels losing the initiative (i.e. the ability to declare their attack when exactly when they wanted to) as well as the effects of morale. Morale in this system is KEY as the best Union troops (no -ve morale numbers and many '+1' and '+2's) handily inflicted heavy losses onto the Rebs - whose best moral was '0' with many '-1' and '-2's (the Indians have a '-3' and take automatic demoralization points if fired on by cannon!). Effective use of terrain also played a part in causing casualties - as nooks and crannies need to be exploited where possible on a map of "bubble wrapped" woods and forests.
Finally, while the system is more sophisticated than it's ancestor Across 5 Aprils - it is IMO opinion more evocative of ACW combat. It feels tactical in many respects - even though the scale is operational. It was quite a tense and wild ride with many swings of fortune and we both thoroughly enjoyed!
For me, Battle Hymn is now THE ACW operational system. I feel it's an evolution of all the operational ACW games I've played before - and eminently playable at the same time.
After thoroughly enjoying the sessions Mike and I have had, I would be very resistant to every go back to an odds CRT-based system for this period of war gaming.
Furthermore, I think this system could be adapted to make great Napoleonic and possibly 16-17th Century war games as well.
Truly, ELS is a Master wargame designer and I can't wait for Vol. II to appear (and more!).
Jacko Yank - Colonel of the Union Forces of the West.
PS. Enjoy the pix of the final positions...
Let me just add that if the reason you’re not trying this game is that it’s not A5A then you’re totally missing out...
The added level of complexity is minimal (only 1 unit per hex helps make it so), but the payoff in terms of elegant playability and sheer fun and excitement is FAR, FAR greater!
Just try it.
