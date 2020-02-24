Recommend
8 Posts
Nightfighter Ace: Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44» Forums » Reviews
Subject: 18 Sessions in 14 Days: A Review of Nightfighter Ace
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- James Dalley(Jdlly)United States
Plano
Texas
-
I got Nightfighter Ace to the table for the first time 2 weeks ago. I have since sat down to play it 18 times, played through three campaigns, for a combined 95 sorties and 67 bomber kills. And I can’t believe how long it took me to buy this game.
It took me a long time to decide to give this game a shot mostly because of the comparison of Greg’s games to B-17 QotS. I love both B-17, and its spiritual successor Target for Today, but I don’t feel I need a large stack of games in that vein.
Nightfighter Ace seems to be put in the same category as B-17 and TfT which I feel is a disservice to the amazing game here. Nightfighter Ace is a “narrative” game in that the fun is in the process and gameplay, and not in trying to “win.” However, when it comes to a game that is on rails like B-17, there isn’t a fair comparison to Nightfighter Ace. Nightfighter Ace is a game with lots of depth and strategy (meaning plenty of choices), and lots of charts and dice chucking as well.
I owe The Player’s Aid a huge thanks in finally pushing me over the edge to purchase this game. I have been on a narrative game kick this month. I broke out B-17 QotS, Target for Today, and Greg Smith’s Silent Victory. After that I started looking into Greg’s other games again, and I watched The Player’s Aid video on Nightfighter Ace. What really sold me on this game was when they talked about how quick it was to fly a sortie. 5-10 minutes for a great game experience. That had my attention. I watched a couple other videos, but I was really already sold at that point. A week later, that game was at my doorstep.
The rulebook was pretty easy to digest. I have always loved the numbered rules system of wargames and much prefer it to the euro system of randomness in their rulebooks. A day later, I had Nightfighter Ace setup and had fallen in love with the system.
In Nightfigher Ace, you are a Pilot of a German nightfighter, trying to down as many British bombers as possible, and praying you live through the experience. There is die rolling and chart referencing at the beginning of each sortie, you get your target zone, check the weather, check for electronics failure, and check for radar spoofing. Then the sortie really begins, as you roll in each endurance box to see if you intercept any of those bombers you’ve been tasked with taking down. When you intercept one, you move to the combat mat, and this is one of the places the game really shines.
You have all sorts of decisions as you enter combat, are you going to be attacking with your forward guns, if so at what range, are you going to go for an extended burst? Where are you aiming at, the gunner, one of the wings? Or would you rather use your Schrage Musik guns, once again at what range and which wing? Going in at close range here you risk lots of damage to your Nightfighter all for one extra hit, but that one extra hit could easily be the difference in downing the bomber or going for another pass. Once all those decisions are made, you use another of the brilliant mechanisms in the game, the combat card deck.
These cards are a great way to get away from all the die rolling and chart referencing, and there is still tons of tension as you flip over that card to see just how much damage you’ve done to the bomber or that they’ve done to you.
After each combat, you must decide whether to keep searching for more bombers, if you still have fuel (which is tracked abstractly through the endurance box system), or whether you’ve taken too much damage or used up too much ammo to keep fighting.
As you progress through the game, you gain experience points and prestige points. Experience points are used to purchase skills for yourself and the other crewman flying with you. These turn Nightfighter Ace into one of the best “rpg-lite” wargames I’ve ever played. As you progress through sorties your pilot and his crew get better and you grow more attached to them. (As a side note: I really want to try and port this system into B-17 or TfT, I'd love to see my crew grow in skill throughout the game) As you gain prestige points, you also get to upgrade your aircraft and transfer to a base closer to the action. This also feeds into that rpg feel and makes it even worse when your pilot inevitably gets shot down and dies.
You earn experience arbitrarily after every 4th sortie. But prestige is earned, mostly, through achieving awards and medals. This is one of Greg’s strongest systems across all his games. As I stated at the beginning of my review, this isn’t really a game that you “win” but a game that you enjoy through playing. Medals are one of the things that you get to shoot for as you play. I felt a huge sense of accomplishment when my third pilot got his 35th kill, and became my first pilot to receive the Knight’s Cross. The “dress up doll” is something that I’d looked at as being a little weird when I saw pictures of this game on the Solitaire Wargames Facebook group, but now that I’ve played Nightfighter Ace, I completely get it, and it is a great way to track and show off those medals you've earned.
The best part of Nightfighter Ace is what sold it to me in the beginning, and that is the sort play length of a single sortie. After just a few sorties, I understand the rules thoroughly and could easily play a sortie in 5-10 minutes, depending on how many interceptions I got. I could sit down and fly a sortie or two before heading to work in the mornings. However, this is the first board game I’ve played that has that “just one more turn” feel of the Civilization computer games. It’s so easy to say “just one more sortie” especially when you’re just a few kills away from the German Cross in Gold or a few sorties away from the Operational Flight Clasp, both of which will give you a prestige point, and maybe that's the last point you need to upgrade to that cool aircraft you've been eyeing all game.
One of the reasons I love wargames is the extra history I learn through them. Because of that I have to mention the Schrage Musik guns in this game. They are a part of WWII history I’d never heard of before, and this game made me do more research into them. Greg is serious about his research when it comes to the games he designs, and that really shines through in Nightfighter Ace.
My only complaint with the game is the way the charts are setup. They didn’t flow well at all for me, so after two campaigns I started designing my own, and I’ll upload those here once I’m completely happy with them, but the two charts I redesigned make the game a lot easier for me to play.
One of these days, I’m going to sit down and really work out exactly in what order I’d rank my solo wargames, but I can without a doubt say that Nightfighter Ace is one of my top ten solo games. This game will be on my table a lot, and will also be one of my go to travel games because of its simple setup and fast play time. If you are scared off by people calling Nightfighter Ace a “narrative” game with no choices, I’m here to tell you this game has plenty of choices and you should really give it a shot.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Andy DownWales
Blackwood
Caerphilly
- Thanks for this well structured and informative review. This game has caught my attention several times now, and has progressed to the must have queue.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mako Z(Mako11)
-
An excellent review.
I'd love to see your game charts once you finish those.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gregory Smith(Sturmer)United States
Pennsylvania
-
Hey James,
Appreciate the review; not everybody "gets it." I think the problem with my games is, people who don't know any better think "it's just a dice roller" (and to some people, it may seem that way) but don't realize it's progressed MUCH further than the old days when in a narrative game, when you were just along for the ride.
I strive very hard to put as many meaningful (sometimes, difficult) decisions into the game as possible, and I am thankful you recognized that.
Really glad you enjoyed it
Cheers,
Greg
Game Designer
(PS and to this date it still remains my favorite design.)
- [+] Dice rolls
- Martin SwiftUnited Kingdom
Ormskirk
Lancashire
-
An excellent review of a great evening burner of a game. Really looking forward to the release of
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/294112/western-front-ace...
A subject I am really interested in.
- [+] Dice rolls
- James Dalley(Jdlly)United States
Plano
Texas
-
Punk Reaper wrote:An excellent review of a great evening burner of a game. Really looking forward to the release ofMe too. I have preordered that one. I love air combat games, and I have solo wargames that cover every era of air combat from WWII on, but nothing from WWI. I need Western Front Ace and Zepplin Raider to fill that gap in my collection.
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/294112/western-front-ace...
A subject I am really interested in.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Martin SwiftUnited Kingdom
Ormskirk
Lancashire
- Zeppelin Raider is a strange beast. You really feel like you're flying a massive zeppelin having to adjust your ballast just to maintain altitude. Well worth a look.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Feb 26, 2020 7:56 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Feb 26, 2020 7:56 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Eric WaltersUnited States
Chesterfield
Virginia"...the art of manoeuvering armies...an art which none may master by the light of nature. but to which, if he is to attain success, a man must serve a long apprenticeship." -- G.F.R. Henderson
-
I just got The Hunted: Twilight of the U-Boats, 1943-45 from GMT in the mail. I'd barely broken the shrink wrap on it, contemplating the horrors of the Battle of the Atlantic after March 1943, when I read this review. Of course, I'm going to have to get this game so I can contemplate the horrors of the Battle Over Germany at night in the latter part of World War II!
These kinds of color games are just so doggone addictive!
- [+] Dice rolls