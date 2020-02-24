Recommend
Feldwebel Timo Franck
January 44
Sortie #27 - Feldwebel Franck has been unable to participate in any attacks for over a month. It is now January of 1944 and the Eighth Air Force has been focused on the Bremen area for the last 6 attacks. He has been idle for so long, he wonders if the Americans have added any new weapons or fighters to their arsenal. After action reports from other gruppen indicate that there is an increase of B-17G models in use, as well as sightings of new escorts of twin-tailed P-38 fighters and a new plane identified as a P-51 Mustang. Much attention has been paid to this new threat as it is reportedly extremely agile and can now escort their Big Friends well into Germany.
January starts with yet another raid to Oschersleben near Bremen, but two days later the V-1 sites near the French Coast are targeted. Franck and Braun have not let dust settle on either their planes or their minds. They have used the time to discuss tactics, aiming points, and other logistics that may be useful the next time they are airborne.
Moving into position, WG 21 rockets are sent towards the high squadron of a group of B-17's that appear to be somewhat loose in formation. A hit on the Starboard Wing is seen and Franck moves into long range, targeting that same area. The Wing is hit again as well as Control surfaces and the Outboard Engine is now windmilling and out of operation. Return fire from the B-17F disables the MG 131 Machine Guns and some minor damage posing no threat. Moving closer, Franck releases cannon fire into the wing yet again. Control surfaces are hit again, the Inboard Engine begins to smoke, more Air-frame damage is done, but the ship is obliterated with a precise hit to the Bomb Bay detonating its load. No return fire is reported and Braun warns Franck of an approaching Thunderbolt on the Port side.
Franck barrel rolls his well armored 190 and tracers fly past harmlessly. The American pilot is well versed in air-to-air combat and Franck must now rely on his reflexes to put himself in a head-to-head battle with the P-47. With only his cannons to defend himself, his aim must be precise. His shells impact the oncoming bandit hitting the Controls, the Air-frame twice, and enough additional Control damage to cause the American to flop violently onto its Starboard side. His only defense results in hits to Francks Controls and an Air-frame strike.
His controls now functioning at 50%, he safely makes the Poix airfield and gently sets the plane down on the dirt runway.
Timo Franck now has 25 confirmed kills:
(1) Boeing Flying Fortress B-17G
(2) Supermarine Spitfire IX's
(3) Consolidated Liberator B-24's
(3) Republic Thunderbolt P-47's
(16) Boeing Flying Fortress B-17F's
