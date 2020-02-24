Recommend
Subject: 1983 Tactical Surprise Scenario Carried Out 20th Feb at Unthril Event (Lake District)
- Colin D
As per above we carried out this game. Last year at the event Jim and myself played (for 2 days) GDW "The Third World War" Full game. Therefore we'd thought about playing the naval version at the same event this turn.
Pre Turn NATO:
1. UK Task force (including the Royal/Dutch Marines) was formed and placed in the North Sea.
2. A couple of the subs were broken down to allow these to be placed inside the at sea convoys.
3. The French Airforce was deployed in the North Sea to provide cover to the UK task force. I was worried that the UK airfields would be hit, hence was the French were used.
Turn 1:
NATO (Via UK Taskforce) landed troops in southern Norway and retreated back to the Atlantic before they were attacked. Although this meant they only landed 1 unit of troops I think this was a good move. The whole fleet was then able to be used to protect convoys.
The French Task force protecting the convoy took a hammering and the Foch was sunk.
The 4 American Carriers actually joined forces in the eastern atlantic and headed north. This meant I left the Med a bit bare of units, but I was hoping the turn 3 USA carrier reinforcements would arrive in time to help.
With the help of a number of Warsaw Pact card plays, Iceland fell on turn 1 and was turned into a Soviet airbase. they also managed to land some troops in Northern Norway
Lucky play of the Captor mine unit early on managed to continue to do damage to the Russian Submarine fleet. This in a way compensated for the loss of Iceland.
Turn 2:
Both at sea convoys managed to get into port with no damage and landed enough supplies to stop Warsaw advance both in Germany and the southern front.
The German air units were sent (twice) into the Baltic to attack Russian airfields, but did not create enough damage to do any good.
The combined might of USA carriers attacked Iceland and managed to take out some Soviet planes, but more importantly put heavy damage to the airfield.
US and UK air attacks on a northern fleet failed to hit. This task force was probably out trying to get around northern UK to hit the US carrier group.
Turn 3:
The heat was being turned up by the many attacks on the US carrier group by soviet submarines. However apart from some escorts being hit, the carriers managed to stave off any damage.
Carriers continued to bomb Iceland and were in a position to attack Norway.
A second convoy arrived in Brest with 2 hits.
The Minsk Task force was hit by US/UK submarines and most of the ships were sunk. This Task force turned around !
Turn 4:
US Carriers started to support the Danish position. Baltic had been cleared of NATO assets by this time and Danish airfields were badly damaged. A number of German plane units had also been destroyed.
More and more Warsaw troops were being landed both in Norway and Denmark. Norway looks like they would be surrendering if no more support from the US carriers were given.
However a very large convoy had been forced in the USA consisting of the UK Fleet, numerous other escorts (Including the Italian Navy) and multiply merchant ships. The Atlantic had been near enough cleared of Soviet submarines (Cuba had been left alone)
We had to call it a day however.
The turn 3 US Carriers were delayed slightly as I had forgotten to form a Task Force. However they were heading to the Med to support the war down there.
The remaining carrier air groups would of had to continue to be used to support Denmark and as much as possible Norway. However their air units were starting to get worn down. however air reinforcements were at hand (i.e. I kept a card which would of been used to supply enough units to replace 2 carrier groups).
I enjoyed the game. Pity we couldn't spend enough time to continue to completion, however as we were at a mini war game convention in the Lake District (Unthril) we had plenty of other games wanting to play. We started opening the game box at 11am and had everything tided away by 9pm. Might seem a long time but we had plenty of down time eating and talking to others at the convention.
Both Jim and myself were not too familiar with the game rules. However Stuart Tonge is very active on BGG and I managed to clear up a fair few points (rule wise) before the convention.
In fact I think I'm now going to set up the game in my spare table and play solo as NATO (I have downloaded Stuarts Soviet Solo Bot). We'll see how we get on...…..
Super game !
Yes, a super game. Surely the Foch was sunk and Iceland over-run by Soviet hordes should be in bold as the highlights of the game!!!
I knew you had at least three US carriers in that Task Force, but all four! Flippin' 'eck. I shoulda pushed more in the Med.
I'll be setting it up to solo soon too.
I think we got a couple of minor things wrong. For example, when an MP searches I think it is looking in the whole area, not for a specific sub. When it finds / hits a sub, I think the defending player gets to choose which of their subs in the area takes the hit.
- Colin D
Start Conditions
UK / US Strikes
End of The Game
Dead Pile
- Colin D
-
Yes we'd probably did get a fair few rules wrong ! Enjoyable game.
If you do vassal, we could try again ?
- Stuart Tonge(stuuk)
Sounds like a fun game gents, proper chest beating from the US carriers!
And yes when searching for subs you are searching the whole zone not for a specific unit, then you allocate hits after rolling.
- Jim F
-
I was super interested in this one but too busy failing as XXX Corps commander at Arnhem (Holland 44) to keep an eye on it.
I might take a punt on it with my next pay check. What's the worst that can happen?
-
Ashiefan wrote:The Pacific version comes out before you can save up again?
What's the worst that can happen?
- Jim F
-
I'm an over-paid teacher like you. Who needs to save up?
Ashiefan wrote:Ah yes, over-paid, over-vexed and over-beered.
I'm an over-paid teacher like you. Who needs to save up?
- Jim F
-
Bought the game. Not sure about the layout of the rules/charts but I'm sure it will all come together.
