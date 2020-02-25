Pupski wrote:

What a great write up by the way. I can imagine that you represent the search a lot of other people experience. We are not all gifted with writing skills or with a will to expose ourself so I think it is very welcome for a lot off people that have the same questions, feelings or search but find it hard to ask the right question or get the right answer. I like Memoir 44 a lot and I think I own most stuff at least twice. What made it more fun for me is committing to online or live tournaments like her on BGG (with the M44 Online game) or at the Dutch Open or the Belgian Open tournaments. (and yes French maybe as well). Also at Days of Wonder there are online tournaments like Bewolf.Playing those matches makes you aware about all the nuances of the game and show you that luck in most cases is overruled by good playing. In the end after 12 matches the difference of 2 medals can mean a lot for the standings but also the best players are the best players every time.



I have a lot of games but don't play them all a lot. Band of Brothers is one I fell in love with but haven't found an opponent to play for. Another interesting option (not mentioned?) is Combat Infantry from Columbia Games. The rules are available for free download and only 12 pages. The units are the parts of a full company so 3 platoons of infantry, some tanks and some company assets. Just using the realistic company and platoons makes the game interesting a bi more even without knowing the gameplay which is easy enough. The variable scale is one thing that puts me off with Memoir 44 but also one that makes M44 so much fun.



At tournaments sometimes extra fun rules are added like Fuel tokens or a different day/night system. Al is explained very well. Look at the DOW site scenario archive and search for DO2020 DO2019(Dutch Open 2020 or 2019) for example to see how that works.



Myself I am fan of the breakthrough format but if I can find more players I want to play Napoleonics more, I own all that as well and like it a lot. It is very easy to play after downloading and printing the unit cards that are available in the download section.



Thanks for your writings, very inspiring!