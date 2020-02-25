Recommend
Memoir '44 and other C&C games: a review and journey after playing for 7 years
Seven years ago I began my journey into Memoir '44 and other C&C games. I had played several war games when I was younger including a lot of Panzer Blitz and A House Divided with my best friend, Martin. We also tried some other games like ASL and Vietnam but were unable to get into these games due to the length and complexity of the rules. When I wanted to get back into war gaming I looked for a game like Panzer Blitz with multiple scenarios and maps but with one basic not too long, not to complex set of rules. With the help of Board Game Geek I identified Memoir '44, Ancients and Napoleonics. We started with Memoir '44, at first playing once a week, then playing twice a week. Each game day we played 3-6 hours which meant we could play both sides of a standard game or one side of a breakthrough or overlord game. We have played more than 250 maps, playing both sides for each map. We played with all the expansions through and including New Flight Plan.
At this same point, 7 years ago, I also explored various other game configurations and game types. Other types of 2 player games, games with kids, family games, couples games, joined an every other week game group at work, and with Martin and Mike and another friend, Karl, play 4 player Eurogames once a month. But war games are my first love and what I have played the most. In war games there is a direct interaction between players and I also like maps. War games are not multi-player solitaire. I am happy to play any war game, but I gravitate towards playing World War II in Europe.
After our first year of playing Memoir '44 I got Alexis Beuve's (Praxeo) book titled Memoir '44 Tactics & Strategy Guide. I have also read his ebooks on infantry, tanks and breakthrough. These books gave me a lot to think about in terms of general tactics/strategy and gave me in deep analysis of various maps/scenarios. Martin was winning more than half the games we played before I got the Tactics and Strategy Guide. After studying this book we played more even. I also used Praxeo's books to guide me in which maps to play.
Three years ago, a friend of mine from work, Mike, and I started playing the other C&C games once every other week for 3-5 hours. Mike plays slower than Martin. We could play both sides of Battle Cry on one game evening, but only one side of at a time of the other games we played (Tricorne, Napoleonics, The Great War and Ancients). We played both sides of 4 Battle Cry maps, 4 Tricorne maps, 1 The Great War map and 1 Ancients map.
Board Game Geek lists 31 "expansions" for Memoir '44. Some of those are small bonus scenarios and some are out of print battle maps, so I would say that there are 18 Memoir '44 expansions. And one of those "Air Pack" is sort of replaced by "New Flight Plan", so you could count 17 expansions. There is also a key FAQ volume II that covers some, but not all of the expansions. So there is base game Memoir '44 and the expansions Memoir '44 (which actually requires two copies of the base game to play the overlord format). Standard format is 13 wide x 9 deep hexes. Overlord is twice standard wide but the same depth, so 26 x 9 hexes. Breakthrough is the same width but deeper = 13 x 17 hexes. The number of metals required to end a game is about 6 for standard and about 12 for breakthrough and about 15 for overlord.
After a few months of playing Memoir '44 I read some reviews that suggested that the Air Pack was a nice expansion to have, with not only air rules, but also additional cards, terrain tiles and updated maps. This is when I discovered the issue with out of print games. The Air Pack listed for something like $20 but was out of print and I got a new copy on eBay for $160. Then I started to get stressed about obtaining all the base and expansion games for C&C historical (not Battle Lore). In some ways this worked well, since I managed to accumulate all 18 expansions I wanted for Memoir '44 and only had to pay a premium for the Air Pack and I used all of the Memoir '44 expansions. On the other hand it also meant getting all the expansions for Tricorne, Napoleonics, The Great War and Ancients which filled up a large section of my gaming storage shelves. Since I only played a limited number of the other C&C maps, these other expansions were of limited use. On top of that the 14 boxes of GMT C&C games took a long time to sticker up the blocks.
I have been following Shannon Appelcline's blog and he discusses the concept of how good expansions are often modular, replacing one set of rules with a different set of rules and not adding to the overall complexity. While some of the early expansions are modular (Eastern Front, Pacific Theater and Mediterranean Theater), most Memoir '44 expansions add complexity.
A year ago I was reading some on Board Game Geek and ran into some comments about what is a war game and is Memoir '44 a war game. One user (Ben_Bos) noted that reading a one paragraph battle summary and pushing plastic pieces around a board does not necessarily make a war game.
So I explored other war games. I still did not want to deal with 200 pages of ASL rules, but I was willing to deal with more rules than Memoir '44 with expansions.
Ben_Bos appears to think that Memoir '44 with expansions is a good (but not great) game, still mostly what Ben refers to as a beer and pizza game.
We started with the base game, then added in the expansions over the first year and as they came out and sort of got sucked into a more complex game. The base game is simple and easy to learn. But as is often the case with expansions, complexity is added. When you get to 17 expansions, that is a lot of different rules in a lot of different places to keep track of. The FAQ volume II is helpful, but it is incomplete (nothing regarding the expansions after 2011) and it is also long at over 60 pages. So when one adds the 17 expansions to Memoir '44 a simple base game has become a medium complexity game.
I wonder if a simple game with grafted on expansions could be as good as a medium complexity game that started as a medium complexity game. I wonder if the grafting limits the expanded game because of the simple starting point. I also wondered if a C&C game that started out of the box with a higher level of complexity would be better. But in the end I decided that all the C&C games have a basic concept and it does not matter what the starting point for the game is, because all the C&C games are essentially games with grafted expansions (except Battle Cry, of course, which has no expansions other than the sort of expansion/base 150th anniversary). There are almost 70 different types of terrain in Memoir '44, but many of these types are essentially identical. There are 4 different basic unit types (infantry, tank, artillery and air plane) and many of the variations of different types of units within each basic type are also small (there are maybe a total of 30 different unit types).
I think the problem with Memoir '44 plus 17 expansions is that one has to deal with medium complexity, but the base game has some simple complexity limitations that the expansions cannot overcome.
A year ago, after reading Ben_Bos's ideas I took a look at the games he rated and also read more on Board Game Geek for medium complexity war games with multiple scenarios and I picked up what Ben recommended (Conflict of Heroes, Enemy Action and Panzer) as well as Combat Commander and Band of Brothers. But my friend Martin wanted to keep playing Memoir '44 and I still had not completed all the C&C games with Mike. But I needed some change, so Martin and I stopped playing standard format scenarios and only played breakthrough and overlord formats in Memoir '44.
Praxeo appears to think that Breakthrough is the best format because it allows for more maneuver and mobility while not adding that much time to each game. Praxeo appears to think that overlord doubles the length of the game and set up, but does not change much. There are some Board Game Geek users who like overlord most. I would tend to agree with Praxeo, but I would say that an overlord game is more fun than a standard game. But overall, I agree with Praxeo and think Breakthrough is the best. But both overlord and breakthrough double the game length time. Some scenarios have a lot of terrain, and that can take a long time to set up for either Breakthrough or Overlord. Once we finished the preprinted maps, we needed a lot of time to get out the various terrain tiles for each Breakthrough or Overlord scenario, which got to be a boring grind. At the end of each game we would get out the units and terrain tiles for the next map we were going to play. So at the end of the game it took time to find the new tiles for the next map, then at the start of the next game it took time to set up the new map. We did not have a space to keep a map set up for more than two days.
I canceled my P500 order for C&C Medieval and C&C Samurai2 from GMT. I had the original Samurai but after 20 hours of work I only managed to complete one third of the models that needed to be constructed. When I read the preview of C&C Samurai2 which explained that the original Samurai did not have all the units that Richard Borg had originally intended, I threw out the original partly constructed Samurai and never played it.
The idea of how knowing one C&C game would help me understand and play the other C&C games was certainly true. My learning curve on the other C&C games I played was faster. I would also have to agree with Board Game Geek users chas59 and BrandyLS that each C&C game has a has a different feel that aligns with the period covered. Battle Cry is fast and simple. Slow playing Mike managed to play back to back games during a 3-5 hour game session.
Ben_Bos also discusses the concept of historical war games compared to fantasy war games. While the C&C games are all historical war games, I wonder how much of Ancients is mostly a fantasy war games given the lack of information available for that period of time.
Ancients has more of a modular expansion system with different armies of different periods, it does not have tactic cards and is closer to the simpler Battle Cry. But as one reviewer noted, a lot of the battles take place in clear terrain. This is mostly due to the tactics of the time period. But this makes for a certain sameness to the 150 different standard format official scenarios. Ancients has epic, which is like overlord with a double width putting two standard boards side by side. The Ancients standard board is the same dimension as Memoir '44 (13 x 9 hexes).
So Battle Cry 150th and Ancients come closest to having a fast war game with rather simple rules (with 6 expansions, Ancients is not as simple as Battle Cry). The Battle Cry standard board is the same dimension as Memoir '44 (13 x 9 hexes). There is not epic Battle Cry as there are no expansions. Both Battle Cry and Ancients are probably nice games to teach someone new how to play war games, Battle Cry probably being the best due to having more terrain types actually used in the battles. But I found both games became boring rather fast.
Napoleonics has 6 expansions and a lot of the game got reworked in the 5th and 6th expansion with tactic cards and leaders with specific values. The Napoleonics standard board is the same dimension as Memoir '44 (13 x 9 hexes). There is an epic version (twice as wide hexes) and a La Grande version (both wider and deeper hexes). Units move slower and games take longer than standard Memoir '44 with all the expansions.
Tricorne and The Great War came out more recently and both have the tactics card baked into the base game. Tricorne has two different sets of tactics cards (one for the British and one of the Continental "Americans". Tricorne has a deeper board (12 x 11 hexes). As with Napoleonics, Tricorne units move slower and games take longer than standard Memoir '44 with all the expansions. The deeper board and slower units makes it feel a little like Breakthrough. In Tricorne it is hard to hit units at a distance, so it takes longer to kill units, which is the main game ending victory condition. Tricorne has a mechanic in which a set of poor rolls can result in the elimination of multiple units. This means on one attack, after say more than 20 attacks, the game will swing between a likely victory to a likely loss.
The Great War added expansions with Tanks and multiple special personnel figures that allow for personalization of each scenario. The Great war uses the honor token monetary system developed in Samurai to limit and control the use of the Tactic Cards. The Great War has the same deeper board as Tricorne (12 x 11 hexes). Units move slower and games take longer than standard Memoir '44 with all the expansions. In The Great War it is hard to hit units in trenches, so it takes longer to kill units. There is a lot of terrain to set up in each Great War scenario.
So Napoleonics (with all the expansions), Tricorne and The Great War tend to be slow grinding games that can get boring fast. This is due to the size of the board, the number of metals (with Memoir '44 being about 6 while the other C&C games can have about 8 metals), the speed of the units and the killing power of the units in the given terrain environment of each type of C&C game. This is part of how each different C&C game mimics the time period that the game take place in, so in using very similar C&C rules each game feels something like the time period it is played in.
Compared to Memoir '44, I have not played many maps of the other C&C games. Maybe I just think World War II is cool or fun compared to other wars? Maybe the expansions make Memoir '44 into a better game compared to other C&C games? Maybe the basic movement abilities of units in Memoir '44 makes for a more fun game of mobility?
So yeah, Memoir '44 plus 17 expansions was a lot of fun especially when playing after reading Praxeo's guide books. Battle Cry, Ancients, Napoleonics, Tricorne and The Great War were real easy to learn after playing Memoir '44 and each different game has some unique mechanics that made the game feel like the period of war that was covered. But I did not find any of the other C&C games I played to be as much fun as Memoir '44.
Once I listened to a National Public Radio show about moving on, like getting divorced or changing political party affiliation. One does not really know what one is getting into, but one knows what one had and that it is time to move on. Are any of the 5 other sort of simple/medium war games I bought going to be better than the C&C games, not sure, but it is time to move on. I have 5 game systems, and decided to start with the ones Ben_Bos recommended, so that is 3 game systems. Of that one, Enemy Action Ardennes it more complex and takes longer to play the whole campaign. So that left two. After I read the rules of Conflict of Heroes I felt that the rule complexity was similar to Memoir '44 and it was not totally clear it represented an improvement. But I felt that Conflict of Heroes represented an improvement over any of the other C&C games. The fact that the rules were simple/medium and the scenarios played fast made it a good choice for slow playing Mike and a game that is not played as frequently. Panzer takes longer than Conflict of Heroes so better for fast playing Martin. Panzer is more of a medium rules complexity and appears to represent an improvement over Memoir '44.
I concluded that Conflict of Heroes was better than better than Battle Cry, Ancients, Napoleonics, Tricorne and the Great War. I assume Ben_Bos is right and Conflict of Heroes is better than Memoir '44 with 17 expansions, but it does not appear to be a slam dunk, and to be fair, Ben thinks Memoir '44 with 17 expansions is also a good (but not great) game. I think that Conflict of Heroes is actually an easier rule set (40 pages with lots of pictures) than Memoir '44 with 17 expansions. But nothing wrong with an easy rule set if the game plays well. One read through the Conflict of Heroes rules and I am good to go, lots of basic war game principles and clear examples.
I concluded that Panzer has a more complex rule set than Memoir '44 with 17 expansions. I don't think Panzer actually has more rules (especially when one considers that Memoir '44 FAQ), but Panzer rules are deeper. With Panzer basic and advanced rules booklet we are talking 70 pages, two columns, and a few small illustrations. Martin and I got through the first scenario playing both sides over two days of gaming, and we did have to spend some time checking and rechecking the rules. I have read that rules become clear and the play starts to become streamlined after a few plays, which we had a feeling of already.
On one hand I am bored out of my mind with C&C, but on the other hand I am not excited about digesting 40 (conflict of heroes) or 70 (panzer) pages of rules. But after a year of Breakthrough and Overlord with Memoir '44 and grinding through a few scenarios of my last other C&C games I decided it was time to bite the bullet and suck it up and read the rules of two new games. Considering the level of complexity that exists in Memoir '44 with expansions and the amount of time it takes to play each scenario, I am hoping that some of my "new" game systems will provide me with improved historic accuracy and improved game play for a similar amount of scenario game time. At least I won't have to set up any more terrain tiles after sorting through the front and back sides from multiple expansions!
Last edited Tue Feb 25, 2020 7:29 pm
Posted Mon Feb 24, 2020 9:35 pm
- Posted Mon Feb 24, 2020 9:35 pm
-
Jonas Emmett(Gravey)
Surrey
"Unlike work, which needs some detachment and ought not to be taken too seriously, games need to be played with the utmost seriousness and dedication." – Bruno Faidutti
Play Band of Brothers next. 14 pages of rules, you'll be up and running (for cover) in no time.
(JOM1)
Tipp: Nations at War from LnL. Platoonlevel combat, simple and very fun.
+1 for Band of Brothers, so much game in such an easy to digest package.
-
What a great write up by the way. I can imagine that you represent the search a lot of other people experience. We are not all gifted with writing skills or with a will to expose ourself so I think it is very welcome for a lot off people that have the same questions, feelings or search but find it hard to ask the right question or get the right answer. I like Memoir 44 a lot and I think I own most stuff at least twice. What made it more fun for me is committing to online or live tournaments like her on BGG (with the M44 Online game) or at the Dutch Open or the Belgian Open tournaments. (and yes French maybe as well). Also at Days of Wonder there are online tournaments like Bewolf.Playing those matches makes you aware about all the nuances of the game and show you that luck in most cases is overruled by good playing. In the end after 12 matches the difference of 2 medals can mean a lot for the standings but also the best players are the best players every time.
I have a lot of games but don't play them all a lot. Band of Brothers is one I fell in love with but haven't found an opponent to play for. Another interesting option (not mentioned?) is Combat Infantry from Columbia Games. The rules are available for free download and only 12 pages. The units are the parts of a full company so 3 platoons of infantry, some tanks and some company assets. Just using the realistic company and platoons makes the game interesting a bi more even without knowing the gameplay which is easy enough. The variable scale is one thing that puts me off with Memoir 44 but also one that makes M44 so much fun.
At tournaments sometimes extra fun rules are added like Fuel tokens or a different day/night system. Al is explained very well. Look at the DOW site scenario archive and search for DO2020 DO2019(Dutch Open 2020 or 2019) for example to see how that works.
Myself I am fan of the breakthrough format but if I can find more players I want to play Napoleonics more, I own all that as well and like it a lot. It is very easy to play after downloading and printing the unit cards that are available in the download section.
Thanks for your writings, very inspiring!
René Christensen
Solroed Strand
- https://store.lnlpublishing.com/series/lock-n-load-tactical-...
-
-
Last edited Tue Feb 25, 2020 11:01 am
Posted Tue Feb 25, 2020 11:00 am
- Posted Tue Feb 25, 2020 11:00 am
-
Stephen Glenn
Virginia Beach
Virginia
-
Slotracer wrote:
René Christensen
Solroed Strand
-
Stephen Glenn wrote:I have the same problem plus finding someone to play the game with.Slotracer wrote:
So I bought the PC version.
-
-
Last edited Tue Feb 25, 2020 2:35 pm
Posted Tue Feb 25, 2020 2:35 pm
- Posted Tue Feb 25, 2020 2:35 pm
-
John O'Haver
Louisville
KentuckyPet photographer, that's me.
-
I absolutely agree that Breakthrough is the way play. In fact, I recommend using the Breakthrough deck in regular scenarios. And I’m not fond of the Overlord versions of the game.
C&C Ancients is the best application of the C&C System I’ve played. I’ve not played the AWI, Nappionic or Medieval. Battle Cry is too simplistic.
However, Memoir 44 got too big. I sold everything except the expansions with the pre-printed maps and the Breakthrough boards. (I use other minis than the stock ones)
Bloody Cactus
Lexington
VirginiaI used to be a boardgamer like you, then I took a dice bag to the knee from Tonya Harding
Thanks for the writeup, I have not played M44 but in my house we play a lot of Battlelore 2 and it is awesome. I have weaned my 12yo somewhat off it and onto other wargames which is a nice repreieve he has not the interest in CoH that he does for Battlelore 2
-
Gravey wrote:Play Band of Brothers next. 14 pages of rules, you’ll be up and running (for cover) in no time.I am also excited about Band of Brothers. The 14 pages of rules is sweet and it looks like the game does not take a long time to play. First I was going to do Band of Brothers with Mike, but then I changed my mind and decided to try Conflict of Heroes first. Hard choices. We can always stitch it up as nothing is set in stone.
-
JOM1 wrote:Tipp: Nations at War from LnL. Platoonlevel combat, simple and very fun.LnL is the game system that I thought a lot about getting but have not gotten yet. Thanks for the tip, I will pick it up and LnL a try!
-
Pupski wrote:What a great write up by the way. I can imagine that you represent the search a lot of other people experience. We are not all gifted with writing skills or with a will to expose ourself so I think it is very welcome for a lot off people that have the same questions, feelings or search but find it hard to ask the right question or get the right answer. I like Memoir 44 a lot and I think I own most stuff at least twice. What made it more fun for me is committing to online or live tournaments like her on BGG (with the M44 Online game) or at the Dutch Open or the Belgian Open tournaments. (and yes French maybe as well). Also at Days of Wonder there are online tournaments like Bewolf.Playing those matches makes you aware about all the nuances of the game and show you that luck in most cases is overruled by good playing. In the end after 12 matches the difference of 2 medals can mean a lot for the standings but also the best players are the best players every time.
I have a lot of games but don't play them all a lot. Band of Brothers is one I fell in love with but haven't found an opponent to play for. Another interesting option (not mentioned?) is Combat Infantry from Columbia Games. The rules are available for free download and only 12 pages. The units are the parts of a full company so 3 platoons of infantry, some tanks and some company assets. Just using the realistic company and platoons makes the game interesting a bi more even without knowing the gameplay which is easy enough. The variable scale is one thing that puts me off with Memoir 44 but also one that makes M44 so much fun.
At tournaments sometimes extra fun rules are added like Fuel tokens or a different day/night system. Al is explained very well. Look at the DOW site scenario archive and search for DO2020 DO2019(Dutch Open 2020 or 2019) for example to see how that works.
Myself I am fan of the breakthrough format but if I can find more players I want to play Napoleonics more, I own all that as well and like it a lot. It is very easy to play after downloading and printing the unit cards that are available in the download section.
Thanks for your writings, very inspiring!
I have read a lot about the French Open. The Unofficial Scenario Compilation by Whaleyland lists all French Open maps as sort of Official scenarios. Praxeo goes to every French Open tournament and has a write up each year and there are also write ups on the Days of Wonder Web site. It appears to the tournament is often set in a location near one of the 1944 battles and participants tour the battlefields as well as playing in the tournament. Richard Borg often comes and one year he previewed the New Flight Plan which I was really pumped about and love how it improves the Memoir '44 game play experience.
I try and play face to face games. After 7 years and playing hundreds of different new games I feel that I may be good at learning games. But I have to admit that I don't think I am a very good game player, more of an average (or maybe good) player in general. Even after reading and rereading Praxeo's books and playing both sides of 250 maps, I don't feel that I am a great player that could compete in a Memoir '44 tournament. But I can imagine the tournaments can expand the Memoir '44 experience. One of the fun things about Memoir '44 is the large and active community, and the tournaments is part of that community. Community members also provide helpful and timely feedback whenever I have had rules questions.
Thanks for the Combat Infantry tip, I will check out that game system also, never thought about that one, good to know.
-
-
Last edited Tue Feb 25, 2020 7:53 pm
Posted Tue Feb 25, 2020 7:51 pm
- Posted Tue Feb 25, 2020 7:51 pm
-
Bloody Cactus
Lexington
VirginiaI used to be a boardgamer like you, then I took a dice bag to the knee from Tonya Harding
-
chrboesen wrote:as an FYI, LnL have several systems. LnL Tactical is the ASL complex stuff. Nations/WorldAtWar85 is the simpler 'dice chucker' fun system (still complex but not Tactical/ASL complex)JOM1 wrote:Tipp: Nations at War from LnL. Platoonlevel combat, simple and very fun.LnL is the game system that I thought a lot about getting but have not gotten yet. Thanks for the tip, I will pick it up and LnL a try!
-
BloodyCactus wrote:Thanks for explaining the different LnL systems and complexity, this is helpful in determining what new games to try!chrboesen wrote:as an FYI, LnL have several systems. LnL Tactical is the ASL complex stuff. Nations/WorldAtWar85 is the simpler 'dice chucker' fun system (still complex but not Tactical/ASL complex)JOM1 wrote:Tipp: Nations at War from LnL. Platoonlevel combat, simple and very fun.LnL is the game system that I thought a lot about getting but have not gotten yet. Thanks for the tip, I will pick it up and LnL a try!
- I have some LnL tactical games and they are more competing with ASL than a beginner or medium wargame. I just received the WaW'85 (kickstarter) game and that one is very accessible although the manual looks big and daunted at first. You can start playing that one very quickly and it looks like a lot of fun. The former owner of LnL, now at Tiny Battle Publishing and Flying Pig Games also has fun games (they kinda overlap a bit due to having the same origins). I like the Platoon Commander (and PC Deluxe) series and also the WW1 series 'In the Trenches'. Very easy to start but they don't have that much scenarios but do have a low(er) price point. I solo In the trenches a lot. I think I prefer platoon based games over real single man or small squad games. Actually I own most Tiny Battle games, I'll buy them Print and Play and love the process of building the physical game to my own liking (size, colours, counter thickness). But, World at War or Nations at War are nice systems if you want to expand on games. A simpler but less expandable option would be Totensonntag and other games from the Corps Command series (lNl). WaW 85 component quality is very very nice by the way, the counters are perfectly rounded. LnL tactical just didn't do it for me, too much work and time to move a bunch of little counters. I do like the bigger X-maps that are sold separately so te counters kinda fit but still, the idea of the game is more huggable than the game itself. My two cents :-).
-
Pupski wrote:I have some LnL tactical games and they are more competing with ASL than a beginner or medium wargame. I just received the WaW'85 (kickstarter) game and that one is very accessible although the manual looks big and daunted at first. You can start playing that one very quickly and it looks like a lot of fun. The former owner of LnL, now at Tiny Battle Publishing and Flying Pig Games also has fun games (they kinda overlap a bit due to having the same origins). I like the Platoon Commander (and PC Deluxe) series and also the WW1 series 'In the Trenches'. Very easy to start but they don't have that much scenarios but do have a low(er) price point. I solo In the trenches a lot. I think I prefer platoon based games over real single man or small squad games. Actually I own most Tiny Battle games, I'll buy them Print and Play and love the process of building the physical game to my own liking (size, colours, counter thickness). But, World at War or Nations at War are nice systems if you want to expand on games. A simpler but less expandable option would be Totensonntag and other games from the Corps Command series (lNl). WaW 85 component quality is very very nice by the way, the counters are perfectly rounded. LnL tactical just didn't do it for me, too much work and time to move a bunch of little counters. I do like the bigger X-maps that are sold separately so te counters kinda fit but still, the idea of the game is more huggable than the game itself. My two cents :-).Wow - that is a lot of great ideas! Thanks so much for the suggestions, there are so many great games out there that I am excited about playing. Sometimes it can be hard to sort through bgg and figure out what game might hit the right spot, not to simple that it is not really a war game, but not so complex as 200 pages of ASL that it is more about reading rules than playing a game. Very helpful suggestions!
