Subject: A quick review of this great game
- Phil HatfieldUnited States
Helena
Montana
-
I purchased this game many, many years ago at a little shop in Juneau, Alaska called "Games People Play". A friend and I saw it on the shelf, and the image on the cover of the box immediately snagged our attention, as we both watched the Original Series Star Trek and enjoyed it immensely. So this box art sang to us and my paper route money went to acquiring the game.
My friend and I popped open the game right there in the tiny mall and started pouring over the contents with awe.
The Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, the Romulan Star Empire, The Kzinti, The Gorn, The Orion Pirates, and the Tholians were ALL in the box! It was a smorgasbord of goodies for the Star Trek fan!
Over the next week my friend and I poured over the blue covered rulebook and began to figure out how to play the game. Our first game was the classic Federation Heavy Cruiser versus a Klingon D-7 Battlecruiser. I don't honestly remember the outcome of that engagement, but I do remember that it hooked us so completely that it would consume our lives for the next couple decades.
The rules for this "Commander's Edition" were fairly well laid out. It wasn't too much of a stretch to figure out the rulebook organizational method, the A1.0, A1.1, 1.2 and so on. Our teenage minds grabbed hold of the method and was soon using more and more of the rules.
The cardboard pieces were nothing fancy for the time period, but instead were pretty par for the course for games. The colors were distinct and soon began to become indicative of races in our minds. Blue with Black ships was the Federation. Black with White ships was the Klingons. White with Black ships was the Kzinti. Blue with White ships was the Orions.
In the next few months my copy of the rulebook had a myriad of pink, yellow and orange highlighter marked throughout it. We logged a dozen or more games with various races, and began to determine our favorites. I found myself drawn more towards the Gorn, and my friend more towards the Klingons or Romulans.
We had a gloriously fun-filled couple of months with this game before another trip to the game store brought to our eyes the even more amazing cover art of Star Fleet Battles Volume II! That added to our love of the game. But before then, this first volume of the game, Volume I, was the spark that ignited a flame within us!
The SSD (Ship System Display) booklet that came with this box were not the most "aesthetically" appealing, but they still did the job of conveying the ship systems so you could use it. Later "SSD Books" did a much better job of representing the outlines of the ships, but Volume I was adequate with its SSD book.
The game had everything you needed to get multiple plays with a variety of different ships. The various races included all had a variety of different weapons, different ship layouts, and different handling tactics. It included a set of dice, and the only thing you needed to really begin playing was a flat space to lay out the hex board, and some pencils. We originally marked in the SSD book because we didn't think to go to a copy store and pay 12 cents a page right away. We just erased our marks on the page when we were done. Needless to say, my original copy was in rather "well-used" shape.
If you don't mind the now-rather-dated look of the game, the actual PLAY of the game is quite engaging and the rulebook for this Volume I does a very good job of teaching you how to play the game in a manner that isn't quite as overwhelming as the newer "Captain's Edition" that is available nowadays. Couple this game with Volume II and Volume III, and you have everything you could ever need for the Star Fleet Battles game. If you do it as I did, and get each a few months apart, you can learn the entire game in more bite-sized chunks and have it all sink in rather than flooding you with a mass of rules.
You may also be told that "Commander's Edition", as it is called in Volume I, II and III, is broken or filled with contradictions. I did not find that to be true as I learned the game. We never had anything come up where we couldn't figure it out with the rules. The races all had distinct flavor, and the ships, while not a more attractive piece of art, were serviceable for use in the game, but also represented a good array of more "unique" ships for each race. Some races had Heavy Cruisers, while others only had Medium Cruisers. Not every race had every type of ship that the other races had. It was still a galaxy of nicely distinct races.
This game ended up becoming a lifestyle game for me. I spent the better part of the 80's, 90s, and early 2000's playing this game with an every-growing collection of players in the smallish town of Juneau, Alaska. It was a memory that will never leave me, and this game, this VERY game of Volume I, is where it all started back in early 1984.
- Roger Wink(Brak55)United States
Penfield
New York
-
This is an amazingly designed game that was a much earlier version of programmed movement than something like Roborally.
The only problem I ever saw with the game was that an experienced player could just run over a person with less time in the game way too easily.
- Daryl McLaurineUnited States
Chicago
Illinois
-
That's not a problem, that is a mark of a good Simulation.
The only problem I ever saw with the game was that an experienced player could just run over a person with less time in the game way too easily.
You play a Captain of a Starship, most often capable of cracking a planet in half. Energy Allocation, Weapon status, firing arcs, damage control, ECM/ECCM, movement in relative action...all of that plays into the success of your run, or the deaths of your crew.
While I do enjoy Star Trek: Attack Wing for ease of play 'Made for TV' moments, nothing at all gives me that feeling of victory than the SFB system, even in its newest and most simplified version. I win or lose because of my knowledge of the ship under my command.
Now only if they made a Next-Gen era ruleset...
