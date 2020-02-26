Recommend
Subject: A look at the campaign game
Paul Lucuski
There are 7 individual campaigns in Rifles plus what I call the complete campaign game. The individual small campaigns cover 1 year from Austria 1805 to Belgium 1815. They are comprised of from 4 to 6 scenarios and each tells what countries will be battling the French.
The complete campaign game covers any 2 years of the small campaigns. You start as a sergeant and hopefully progress to captain and finally known to the emperor or king.
You start out as in any scenario by picking your units. This is a vital part as unless a unit is killed it is with you for the whole campaign.
Playing as the French I started with a leader(representing you in the game), 2 line infantry units, a grenadier and a dragoon. In some scenarios a mounted unit is not really needed but if you need one you had better have one available. The leader is vital to protect because if it is killed you die (lose).
You then pick a starting yearly campaign. I started with 1805 Austria and continued to 1806 Prussia. Each year has its scenarios divided among 3 types. Type "A" is 6 of the scenarios, type "B" are the remaining 6 and type "E" are a random event. For example the 1805 scenario is in order A A A B B E. You roll on the correct campaign table and play that particular scenario. As my own rule I decided that I would reroll if an already scenario appeared. At the end of each scenario, just as in the other games in the series you can get build points to get more units, experience points to give your units better abilities and leader better traits, and possible glory points.
When you win a scenario you get to move along the glory track as indicated next. S S S L L L C C C V. So to complete the campaign with the best possible rank you must win 10 scenarios to advance from sergeant to lieutenant to captain to known by your ruler.
To play the random event situation again you roll on the table to determine the random event and then on its particular table to determine the result. So you really have no control over the random event. For example the forced march event gives 3 possibilities: 2 units start with shaken markers already, no effect, or gain an extra experience point.
Again you can start the complete campaign at any year so for example if you wanted to play the French versus the British you could play the 1809 and 1812 campaigns in Spain.
I feel that the complete campaign game adds a lot to the experience. One must take care of your units as they are with you for the duration. I think that this adds a little bit of role playing to your gaming. As for time needed since you are only playing 1 scenario at a time if necessary the gaming time can be broken up into small chunks of time.
Eddie Carlson
Thank you so much for the write-up. We're super glad to hear you're enjoying the game!
Eddie
