Recommend
1 Posts
SpaceCorp» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Amazon Free Shipping Review
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Russell InGAUnited States
Johns Creek
Georgia
-
I call these reviews “Amazon Free Shipping” reviews since almost all of my game buying these days is buying a game, any game to get free shipping on some Amazon order. This review is based on setting up and playing a (solo) “four player” learning game. Between rereading the rules halfway through the game, and reading all the rules questions here I don’t think I missed any major rules.
Note: Because it was a solo game, Edge cards were not necessarily used to maximum effectiveness.
I welcome all comments good or bad, but please be aware that I am very unlikely to play a solo solo game but might very play another (solo) “four player” game.
The Awesomeness!
This game drips theme! This in no way feels like a soulless Euro with some pasted on theme. You can definitely envision yourself participating in the exploration and exploitation of space. Each of the three eras feels different and interesting!
Briefly, the game plays over three eras (or you can play just one era, or two – it’s totally mix and match and specifically designed to let you start in the Star era, or any other, if you want. Play as much or as little as you like!) The first era is exploring near-Earth, establishing permanent bases on the Moon and Mars, and building space stations at the nearby Lagrange points. The second era is expanding into the outer solar system where the distances become immense! The third era is sending missions to the closest stars.
The game play has similarities to Concordia with its “small actions” (or whatever they are called). Each player’s individual turn goes very quickly. There is basically never any dragginess.
The game is very easy to teach! No teaching is needed! Set it up, and explain the few available options to the first player! Each era adds a few new rules or rule changes, but again you don’t have to spend thirty minutes or an hour explaining what happens in the Star phase to just successfully get through the near-Earth phase. Easy teaching is a big plus for any game in my book!
The components are first rate! For empty space, the boards are still beautiful and make you feel connected to the exploration. The player boards are thick cardboard, not flimsy, glorified paper! My one complaint is that the base counters should have had some more information printed on them. (Attraction should show P1 or P2. Industrial should show Bx2 or +1CP. Refinery should show P+1. These types of effects tend to be very easy to miss “in the heat of battle”.)
The cards are GMT standard size and high quality. There is art and a little flavor text but they really don’t add a lot. The game comes with a lot of cards! Cards drive the game in various ways. Coolly, starting in the second era, you individually evolve your genetics to be better suited to space exploration (this gives you a card with a special ability). Also starting in the second era you can discover breakthroughs that also give you special abilities.
The Underwhelming…
My biggest complaint with the game centers around the fact that it’s designed to play one player, and two players, and three players, and four players. My preference for almost any game is to ensure that it plays well at maximum player count and then worry about making it work for less. I don’t feel like this was the way this was designed. Other than “yes, the eras will end”, I don’t think much analysis was put into the four player game.
In my 4 player game, the first era ended with five completed contracts. Not too bad! The second and third eras only managed four contracts. In about all cases, even if we went through the deck a second time, no more contracts were getting done. The remainders were physically impossible due to board position. In my opinion there is just not enough space on the boards to accommodate four players.
One complaint, thematically, is the fact that building bases does not necessarily give you any benefit. I feel like “if I build it, they will come!” should apply. Furthering this thread, it feels backwards to me to be incentivized to pass to try to end the era instead of being rewarded for exploring and building. I am toying with the idea that the act of building a base gives 1T. I don’t think this will be really imbalancing since on average people are going to build about the same number of bases. (There is no “build a bunch of bases” strategy versus “build only a couple” strategy.)
The other situation that I worry about is one player ends up in a bad position and has to pass well before anyone else is going to want to. It’s kind of a double whammy. He’s sitting there with down time, and he’s not doing that well. I am thinking that maybe the first person to pass “goes home to Earth and has a big victory parade, earning 1T!”
The winner of my game was the player that started the Star era in last. (It wasn’t a case of everyone clumped together and the bottom of the clump happened to win. He was behind.) This player was able to leapfrog everyone and win the game. In hindsight I worry that the first two eras just aren’t really that important.
Conclusion, Finally!
As is my wont I am working up a variant to add space and cards to the game. I am pretty sure that I am going to enjoy the game more with more space available increasing the likelihood of getting to six contracts.
I do look forward to playing this against live opponents maybe with or maybe without my variant. I’ll be posting the variant here to the Files section when I finish it.
More Variant Rules come to mind. The reason for these ideas is that I am trying to ensure that each era is relevant. (These are intended just for four players.) In each era, the first player to complete a Contract (the first contract of that era) gets a 2T bonus. The second player to complete a Contract (that has not been done before) gets a 1T bonus. (If one player completes two contracts before any other player completes one that player will get both the bonus awards.) Further, each contract can be completed twice. The first player to accomplish it is rewarded per the rules. The second person to complete a particular contract gets 1T. (This can be tracked by marking one side of the orange disc with a one and the other with a two.)
Second Solo Four Player Game Report using my Variant:
Briefly, my variant adds a couple of more spaces (in the near-Earth, one is an explore space and the other is a Lagrange space), and 12 additional cards that are about the same as the “starter” cards (maybe even a little weaker).
Below are shown the scores at various key points in the game. “Normal Deck Out” means that the normal cards have been exhausted from the draw deck. This triggers adding the 12 additional cards to the deck. “Extra Deck Out” means that all the normal cards and the 12 extra cards have been exhausted. End is the era completing per the normal rules (2 passes or 6 contracts plus one turn everyone else).
The B1 / B2 indicate who got the Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 marker / reward.
Contracts ===========Profit==============
Phase Completed Player1 Player2 Player3 Player4
-----------------------------------------------------------------
E1-Normal
Deck Out 1 5 1 1 1
E1-Extra
Deck Out 3 12 2 1 3
E1-
End 6 12B1 4B2 3 6
-----------------------------------------------------------------
E2-Normal
Deck Out 3 19 19 16 12
E2-Extra
Deck Out 4 20 22 17 13
E2-
End 6 29 29B1 17 18B2
-----------------------------------------------------------------
E3-Normal
Deck Out 4 51 64 32 25
E3-Extra
Deck Out 5 55 79 33 28
E3-
End 7 67 91 51 45
Conclusion from second play through: I am not sure what the best combination of my expansion and optional rules is. (This game did not use the 1st Contract bonus or the complete them twice rule, or the points for building a base.) However, I do feel that As Written it is too constrained with four players. Also, I still don’t know if the first two eras matter or not. I definitely want to play with my expansion and would play with any of my optional rules. (For details see the Variant that I will crosspost.)
End Note: There is quite a bit of luck in the game. It’s easy to get exactly the card or explore tile you don’t want! Play the game for the theme, not the extreme balance (that is not there!)
- [+] Dice rolls