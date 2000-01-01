

Contracts ===========Profit==============

Phase Completed Player1 Player2 Player3 Player4

-----------------------------------------------------------------

E1-Normal

Deck Out 1 5 1 1 1

E1-Extra

Deck Out 3 12 2 1 3

E1-

End 6 12B1 4B2 3 6

-----------------------------------------------------------------

E2-Normal

Deck Out 3 19 19 16 12

E2-Extra

Deck Out 4 20 22 17 13

E2-

End 6 29 29B1 17 18B2

-----------------------------------------------------------------

E3-Normal

Deck Out 4 51 64 32 25

E3-Extra

Deck Out 5 55 79 33 28

E3-

End 7 67 91 51 45

