David G. Cox Esq.
Australia
Lighthouse Beach
NSW
Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are.
Asteroid Pirates
A Tactical Science-fiction Battle Game for Two Players
Designed by Michael S. Matheny
Published by Yaquinto Games (1981)
I played Asteroid Pirates many years ago and, from memory, enjoyed it. It didn’t look terribly classy but it was fun. But, that was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
Something has changed – it may be me, it may be my expectations of games. While the game is not as good as I remember it, it is still not a bad game and has some interesting aspects to it that give it a lot or replayability.
Asteroid Pirates is one of Yaquinto’s ‘album’ games – it comes in a flatish box that looks like an L.P. album (for you youngsters who don’t know what that is ask your grandparents or look it up in Wikipedia) and when you open it out the box becomes the board.
Game Stuff
The game comes with 8 pages of rules and just a single scenario.
There are four different log-sheets for the two different pirate squadrons, the transport squadron and the covering squadron – these are used during the game to record damage to ships.
The game also comes with a small number of cardboard counters that can, at best, be called drab. 12 counters represent the space ships and there are a pile of counters used to represent asteroids and missiles. The cardboard counters are thicker than usual, as was the habit of Battleline and later Yaquinto Games. The story behind this is that when Craig Taylor started up Battleline one of his first games required counters that were rectangular rather than square. He told the printer that the counters should be “double size” – the result was that they came double ‘thickness’, much to Craig’s horror. As there was a very positive reaction from the customers the double-thickness counters became the trademark of Battleline and later Yaquinto.
General Stuff
The game starts with the pirate ships starting on the right-hand edge of the board and the transport/covering ships starting on the left-hand edge of the board. The transport player tries to destroy as many of the six pirate ships as possible and exit as many transport ships as possible off the pirate-edge. The pirate player, on the other hand, simply has to destroy as many transport fighters as possible while preventing the transport ships exiting the board. The game lasts for a mere 12 turns.
The pirate player receives 25 points for each of the three enemy fighters that they destroy. The transport player receives 10 points for each of the six pirate ships that they destroy and 1 point for each ‘Cargo Level’ that they exit from the board. To win, the Pirate player must score at least 20 points more than the Transport player.
Interesting Stuff
One of the really interesting aspects of the game is that at the very start of the game players get to build their ships. Each of the four squadrons has three ships. Each ship has its characteristics represented on a sheet. At the start of the game each ship has 25 worth of points allocated to it for lasers, screens, drives, hull, cargo, tractor beam and missiles. The transport player must allocate between 20 and 30 points of cargo amongst his three transport ships. This means that each game the players can work out a strategy and then build ships the way that they want to fit in with their plan. Each player places green markers on the log sheets to show the characteristics of each ship – no writing is necessary.
In addition, at the start of each turn both players secretly and simultaneously allocate 12 action points to each ship that they control – these action points determine how effective each ship will be in each criteria. For example if a ship has, say 6 points of lasers and 5 points of screens and 4 points of drives it can’t operate with full effectiveness in all three categories. When players are expecting to be moving they will be allocating more points to the drives. If they are going into a combat situation they are more likely to allocate their limited action points to things like missiles, lasers and defensive screens.
After action points are allocated a die is rolled for each of the four squadrons on ships – these dice rolls are used to determine the order in which each squadron moves.
After all ships have been moved then asteroids will move, proving to be a hazard to all life forms.
Finally the turn is finished by laser and missile combat.
Final Stuff
The game has a lot going for it. There are only a small number of units involved. There are many simultaneous decisions made where you have to go with your gut feeling. There is no writing of movement orders. The game moves along quickly. Your fate is in your own hands.
In regards to negatives there aren’t really all that many. The game is old and shows its age – it is not pretty.
As far as tactical space games go, Asteriod Pirates is one of the more playable ones and what it lacks in detail in makes up for in simplicity.
“The Game Is Afoot!”
This game seems like an excellent candidate for a graphical redesign. Any graphical designers/illustrators listening?
Thanks for the review!
Randy Smith
United States
Kokomo
Indiana
I just picked this up today at the Geek Garage Sale put on by the local comic book shop and local game store. It is complete and only $5. I look forward to playing it.
