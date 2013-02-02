|
I have acquired a prototype set for “1775” that I will be using in a con demo in March and several friends have asked me “how is it different?” from 1812. There are things you can find in reviewing the rules, but seeing it all together on the table makes a much clearer picture.
The first ten minutes glancing at the rules will leave many people thinking, “Same game, different map.” That is not at all correct, so I thought sharing some observations might be of interest, especially after one solo-run through that really provided some additional insight.
First, I will assume the reader is familiar with 1812 and how to play it.
Let’s start the discussion with the map and starting position.
The set up is staggeringly different than 1812. There are more troops but they are spread out a lot more. And “intermixed.” Where 1812 was two distinct “fronts,” like something out of World War 1 with lakes included, 1775 is much more of an ‘open field running” feel. New England has blocks of color. The South is like a layer cake. At set up, there are lots of places where you have 2 or 3 blocks (or just 1) and so does the other side, but reinforcements come in only at cities where you occupy, largely on the coast but a couple interesting ones inland (Ft Ticonderoga for one) so the frontier is going to tend to be small actions.
The four ‘factions” (and players) resemble 1812 minus the Indians, in that you have “British Regulars” (red blocks) and “Continental Army” (blue blocks) work just like the “Regulars” in 1812 (British have no “flee” die results, Americans have 1, both of them throw a max of two die) while the yellow and white blocks we called “Militia” in 1812 are here the “Patriots” and “Loyalists,” and have similar characteristics in mechanics and throw up to three die. Cards can bring in additional troops—Hessians and French—but not many (10 French blocks max, 12 Hessians). Both throw 2 dice max, with the Hessians resembling US regulars (one flee) and the French the British (no flee).
The one faction we had in 1812 that is not an active player here is Indians, who are are an interesting wild card.
Indians are “neutrals.” If left alone in a spot, they do not move, and neither side ‘owns” that space—or the colony that space is part of (more about that later). If you move one or more of your blocks into a spot where green is alone, you control THOSE Indians. Both sides can control Indians! If Indians are included in two armies that fight each other, they “cancel out” an equal number in other side (causing mutual “Fled” results) and the remainder fight. To make an example of that, if you have 4 Indians in your army and move into a space where I have 2 as part of my army, my two green blocks and two of yours, flee. The rest of yours fight normally. Sort of.
If your Indians are last remaining units in a battle with the enemy, they change sides! Since players choose their losses, that may sound impossible, but since you can't choose who flees, so it would certainly be possible (I bet Indians have a high mortality rate!)
So this sets up the potential for an interesting dynamic. Indians start only in the west, where block numbers are small. It will be tempting for players to use any “extra” army moves they have to send one block to go un-neutralize some. Even as neutral, they can keep you from owning a colony, which is more incentive to bring them to your side. You might grab one group this way and then grab another, ending up with a size able army (for the frontier) that is mostly Indians with just a block or two of Europeans...which sounds like many accounts, doesn't it? But if that army comes into a battle and you roll “fled” for the Non-Indian blocks... (And remember, you HAVE to roll blocks for anyone in the fight.)
And I say, “tempted to use an extra move,” although with so many options, it is very seldom you will consider any of the moves you get ‘extra.’
To finish on the Indians, each side has ONE special card that lets you bring in a couple Indians you control, but any that are in the Fled box. When each side draws and plays that card will be interesting!
Combat is a bit different. Now the Defender will roll first, always (though there are a couple Special cards...) Results are the same, Hit, Fled, and “Command Decision,” the ‘blank’ die that lets you decide if you want blocks to move out of the battle.
But CDs will be more interesting/important/dramatic here. You can CD units into any space that is empty or that contains some of your units (even if it contains enemy units too). So you can CD into a battle that hasn’t been fought yet, or into any open space (and maybe flip Colony ownership. Indians work the same way, but if they go to a space alone, they are neutral again.
Let’s talk about Colony possession, the key to both the Campaign scenario and quick version. (The Quebec scenario is different.) Colonies vary in how many spaces they have. New York is biggest, with 7 spaces. Penn., VA, NC have 5. Delaware and Rhode Isle have 1 each. New Jersey has 2, Mass and Maryland 3. You get the idea. Maine is a separate of the game (3 spaces) and counts as a colony. (It’s on purpose—not a historical hiccup.) Quebec and Nova Scotia are both multi-space colonies and can be fought over in the regular game, plus there is a special scenario (with a few new cards) for the Quebec campaign. You can control a Colony with just one block on one space, as long as the other side or neutral Indians don't occupy any other spaces in that Colony. Of course, you can lose control pretty quickly like that, and with Command Decision allowing blocks to enter any adjacent blank spaces...
Victory goes to the side that has more Colonies when the game ends (which is identical to 1812’s end conditions). The game can end in a tie, although the designer’s joke doesn't sound like it.
Quote:
The side that controls the most colonies wins the game. Games can end in a tie. In case of a tie, neither side wins, and America becomes a southern province of French Canada.
Units set up in the Campaign game per small colored blocks shown on the map. Brits own three colonies—the two used that cover all of Canada, plus Delaware. The Patriots control two--Connecticut and Rhode Island. I know that sounds funny, but seeing the units on the map feels a lot more comfortable. For example, the Brits own Boston but the surrounding turf is very blue and white. Brits own New York City also, and New York colony is large and divided. As I said, the situation is scrambled and any faction can be the “first block” out of that black bag.
At start of each turn, each player replaces his fled units and gets 4 replacements. All must be placed in any city spot he owns. There are areas and cities. You want to control areas and control the colony (most of which have more than one area). Only certain places have cities. These are important for troop placement and some events.
Speaking of blocks...there are more blocks in this game than 1812. I don't know if they all get in. Red has 35, Yellow 45, Blue 40, White 45. Plus, you might possibly include 12 Orange (Hessians) and 10 purple (French). Green has 18.
Like 1812, each player has 12 total cards, with 8 moves (including the Truce/Move and 4 Special/events.) While the “Militia” on each side (yellow and white) both have water moves with “Fishing Boats” that work like 1812, the “Regulars” on either side (blue, red) have “warship” water moves...with a difference. Blue has just one of these, but it can move TWO armies, and they don't have to go to the same location! Red has 2 Warship moves, with one army of any size, and one card that also handles two armies, which can go to the same or different locations. Cards for bringing in Hessians and French specify exact locations of entry, but allow you to bring them into an enemy controlled area, creating another avenue for a sea-born invasion.
The Quebec scenario has a couple significant changes in rules, most important being that control is counted for cities, not colonies, and you change take control of a city at the beginning of your turn. So you might knock me out of a city (and I lose control) but if the Truce cards stop the game before your next turn, you won't count that city either. I thought for a while the whole game works like that, but no, it just Quebec scenario. (There is a ready-made variant!) One note is that the Quebec scenario calls for a few extra cards that replace others in the deck. The cards are numbered, and for regular play you simply use 1-12 for everyone. For Quebec there are a few replacements but the cards have a code symbol and the card numbers are described in the text.
Some of the other Special/Event cards are familiar and others are very new. I won’t spoil the surprise.
As an overall comment on rules and card organization, both are very tight and the designers clearly “learned” from the questions and ambiguities we found in 1812.
So, the ‘ultimate question’ (which I asked myself when I heard about 1775) is, “Do I want this if I already have 1812?”
Well, if you enjoyed 1812, I think the answer is a definite YES. While I miss the potential for a 5th player, 1715 does avoid the “balance” questions that some worried about with 1812 (that the folks I played with did not experience). Further, 1775 offers more permutations and choices of where and when you want to make major efforts, while allowing for a “little wars” potential in the frontier that we seldom saw in 1812, unless the Indians got loose in the back country of the US.
You will be challenged by the game and, I think, find all the things you liked presented in an even more dynamic and exciting way.
I don’t want to overstate the case—I’ve played 1812 20+ times (which is enormous for me) and like it very much, compared to one solo play at 1775, so I’m not saying 1775 is “better” or anything like that. I don’t know if it’s “better.”
I do know it is most certainly different enough, with new problems to solve and a lot more interwoven conflict, with the potential for very different conflict areas from one game to the next, that you will enjoy taking it for a ride, and playing it multiple times.
That’s good enough for me.
Thanks for this. Nice to hear some details on this as 1812 has a great niche in my gaming collection,because I like to play the more serious and deep games, 1812 is great because it is light hearted and fun and lots of rolling dice.
That's a good overview of the game, Kevin, and I enjoyed reading it. The one point where you lost me was here:
kduke wrote:
While I miss the potential for a 5th player, 1715 does avoid the “balance” questions that some worried about with 1812 (that the folks I played with did not experience).
That had me trying to wrap my head around how you can make a comparison between a balance issue you didn't see in 1812 with one you've had scare opportunity to test in 1775. That comes across like you just trying to sell, and there's no need for that - the rest of the article was filled with solid info. I was already interested in the game, and am now even more so after reading this. Thanks for taking the time.
George, I try to write very carefully.
I did not "see" the balance issue/problem in games that I played in but I certainly read a lot about it and I can do simple math. Hence my language, "that some worried about."
The key point of that issue was that the British side had 3 players and three moves per turn and the US side had only 2, giving the British 50% more chances to move all their armies and battle, and raising the potential of a "3 moves in a row" situation which some people said could be a problem for the U.S.
The math is certainly there-- but offset by larger US armies and US movement cards that allowed larger numbers of armies to move longer marches. We never saw a big problem but there were threads that suggested others did, some of which even used the hyperbolic "broken" type language. I thought that was nonsense, but "safety in numbers" is a place where people cling to things they think are tangible.
Since 1775 is a four player game, the math concerns are reduced. It is still possible for one side to get "multiple moves in a row,' such as if they draw both their cubes last in one turn and first in another (a similar thing could happen in 1812 and the British could actually get SIX moves in a row...but I don't recall anyone mentioning that).
So the 'balance comparison' is simply 4 players-- 2 per side-- versus 5 players, 3 vs 2. I don't think that is particularly astute and did not spend much time on it, until now. I certainly have no idea if playing hundreds of games will show one side winning more than the other, but at least the face value comparison is cleaner.
I think mostly I was looking for some salve to sooth my disappointment in a smaller game, since I really enjoyed five players in 1812 and misunderstood 1775 in the early days. I saw the Hessian and French blocks and thought, "Cool-- up to seven players!"
Glad you enjoyed the rest of it.
Hm, I didn't buy this cause it seemed to simular, all they changed was the map and some rules, but this may make me reconsider.
I just played this game with 4p this weekend and it is a great game.
My impression was you have a very different set of problems to solve than in 1812 so for those worried about just a retread, I can say it is its own game.
There is much more of an asymmetric fight in this one for both sides.
The rules are very similar but the array on the map and the options are much different with much more freedom of maneuver than 1812.
But just like 1812, I am ready for another game immediately after finishing.
